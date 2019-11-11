Cult comic Doug Stanhope regales the audience at the Orlando Improv this week

click to enlarge
To a large, often vocal, segment of the population, Doug Stanhope is the greatest living comedian on Earth. The 52-year-old has spent more than 30 years putting out a body of work that skewers everything from drug laws to the prison system to assisted suicide – and sure, more than a few dirty jokes get thrown in the mix as well.
Not everyone will agree with his politics, or his willingness to “punch down” at groups who he sees as being “too sensitive,” but his delivery and stage presence – Stanhope has a knack for making the audience feel like they’re his personal friends – are usually enough to get him a pass.
with Olivia Grace | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 | Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive | 407-480-5233 | theimprovorlando.com
| $45
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Orlando Improv
9101 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando,
FL
When: Wed., Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
Price:
$45
Comedy