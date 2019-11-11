Band of the Week: Profe Fool

click to enlarge
's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Profe Fool
.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Amiri Khaalid Brown- Vocals
Connor Tutins- Guitar, arrangements
Chandler Haughton- Bass
Melissa Hernandez- Guitar
John Waters- Drums
When did the band form?
The band formed in Orlando, Florida in 2018. Connor and Amiri started the project as a studio collab, and worked on recording and writing the music that the band now plays live.
Currently available releases:
We have our debut album Fever Dream
on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.
Websites:
Instagram
Facebook
Describe your sound in five words:
Experimental, Trippy, Surreal, Mercurial, Dystopic
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Probably our show at the Nook in October because the audience was shocked at how different and eclectic our sound was.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
C2, because our bass player Chandler Haughton is the lead vocalist and guitarist in the band and we have always supported each other.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
People see that we have a rapper backed by rock instrumentals so people always assume that we are trying to sound like more conventional rap-rock acts but in reality our sound is more influenced by acts like King Crimson, Danny Brown and Frank Zappa.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Our favorite thing about Orlando is how diverse the city is culturally and musically. Our least favorite thing is having to drive through I4 to get to shows, no explanation needed for that one.
Any big news to share?
Connor and Amiri are starting to work on a new local music podcast. If any local musicians or artists want to be on the podcast feel free to reach out to us.