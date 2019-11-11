Band of the Week: Profe Fool

click to enlarge

Just the facts:

Five questions:



Welcome to's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youAmiri Khaalid Brown- VocalsConnor Tutins- Guitar, arrangementsChandler Haughton- BassMelissa Hernandez- GuitarJohn Waters- DrumsThe band formed in Orlando, Florida in 2018. Connor and Amiri started the project as a studio collab, and worked on recording and writing the music that the band now plays live.We have our debut albumon Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.Experimental, Trippy, Surreal, Mercurial, DystopicProbably our show at the Nook in October because the audience was shocked at how different and eclectic our sound was.C2, because our bass player Chandler Haughton is the lead vocalist and guitarist in the band and we have always supported each other.People see that we have a rapper backed by rock instrumentals so people always assume that we are trying to sound like more conventional rap-rock acts but in reality our sound is more influenced by acts like King Crimson, Danny Brown and Frank Zappa.Our favorite thing about Orlando is how diverse the city is culturally and musically. Our least favorite thing is having to drive through I4 to get to shows, no explanation needed for that one.Connor and Amiri are starting to work on a new local music podcast. If any local musicians or artists want to be on the podcast feel free to reach out to us.