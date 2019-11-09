KitchenKillaz forego their usual kitchen stage to join Maker Faire's Sunday lineup

Musical duo the KitchenKillaz usually crash a different kitchen every Friday night, playing to an audience in the house and to another watching on their livestream. This Sunday morning, you can catch the singer-guitarists as part of Maker Faire at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.
During the show, they play a mixture of catchy originals and covers, giving their audience a personalized show as they dine. This time, it will be to entertain their DIY fans at the fest.
Band members Billy Floyd and Jay Stephens have been harmonizing and songwriting together for more than 20 years. Their performance at Maker Faire 2019 will begin at 11 a.m., another change from their usual nighttime crash performances (which typically start streaming on Fridays at 9:05 p.m.).
The KitchenKillaz are also broadcast on Indie Scene Radio every Sunday at 12 p.m. To see more of The KitchenKillaz, visit their website and check out their social media.
