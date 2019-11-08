Orlando astrologer RJ Speiser tries to find meaning and solace in the chaos of Scorpio season

click to enlarge

Last month I received multiple messages online requesting astro advice on a variety of chaotic issues. It seems the world is desperately craving answers. However, as the pseudo-expert folks turn to for esoteric explanations when things go haywire, I am in no place to provide hope. Recently, I received the news that my mother was diagnosed with Stage IV brain cancer. The diagnosis came completely out of left field. Doctors say she only has a few months to live. I feel like the rug was pulled out from under me. I can’t seem to stand, breath or move without drowning in sadness. In short: a hopeless astrologer is a dangerous one. So, when people ask me what’s happening in the sky, I ask myself the same question.This news about my mothers health makes me feel exposed and raw; like a visible burn I carry on my emotional body. Slightly paranoid, I fear that every person I pass on the street can see how vulnerable I am. Scorpio season has me feeling unhinged. Like a bubble ready to burst at the seams. Filled with rage and disdain for my life's circumstances, I want to rip it apart. I want to defile and burn all my old bridges to the ground. I feel perverted to the extent to which I want others to suffer. Really, I want the pain to go away.I never realized I was this hardcore punk-level angry deep, deep inside. I’d always preach: I am a lover, not a fighter. Up until recently, I have been the type of person who can wear a smile proudly, preaching spiritual uplifting and hope during crisis. However, I’m even angry at that person now.The timing of this article is all too perfect, my mother is a sun and moon Scorpio. Scorpio is the sign that actually rules death and the underworld. A Scorpio can actually appreciate death. In fact, a Scorpio would probably value death as an essential tool for transformation. Those with heavy Scorpio influence in their charts willingly travel down into the depths of emotional hell to return back with their truth. Scorpios embrace change, chaos and death. Scorpios are fearless in life because they rule the underworld, knowing all souls will eventually transcend. This is my karmic lesson to sit with this month.In fact, death is needed. Just like the spring relies on winter, even in our country’s political state, death is crucial to transform old ways of thinking. This Scorpio transit is not only bringing up all of our old fears but it is especially killing off what is no longer serving us. It is a hard sever and I know I am not alone. Friends have lost relationships, houses, relatives, pets, etc. For those also struggling with depression this month, we must trust this experience is going to awaken all of us in new ways. We must embrace the backlash in order to push forward into new areas of spirituality. Let’s do it together. I ask my readers to hold on with me. Surrender. Accept what is ending or dying around you. You see, just when the caterpillar thought her life was over, she became a butterfly.Hello rams, we begin this month with a heavy sky. Mercury is in retrograde, the sun is in Scorpio and Mars in libra. This is the astro chaos most people were feeling building in their spiritual systems last month. Since Mars is the ruling planet of Aries, it is not exactly happy when sitting in his opposite sign (Libra). This is because Libra is ruled by Venus (the planet of love and romance). Since Mars and Venus have opposing views on the world (especially relationships), it brings this month lessons in how you will want to assert yourself with others. This current transit may have you feeling a bit shaky. Communication may be affected, so be sure to use your words nicely when dealing with others. Some valuable alone time may reignite you this month. Use this month to assert your personal needs slowly. Take time to be still and silent. However, with Mars in Scorpio at the end of the month, you will find that you know exactly who you are and how you want to express yourself.Hello bulls, we begin this month with the sun and retrograde Mercury in your polar sign. Scorpio is considered your opposite sign in astrology, as it embodies all the energies that will feed your personal growth. Strong Taurus energy in a chart will make someone very loyal and consistent. Usually this is a good thing but when Scorpio energy transits, it carries a heavy weight which asks you to start shaking off some old habits. It’s not exactly a comfortable space to be in. With a sun and Mercury in this sign, you may also find yourself floating in nostalgia during this time. Perhaps someone from the past may come back into your life or you may be dealing with old issues. This current of water and feelings in Scorpio helps you talk about your outdated dilemmas with others. Use this as a time to show more layers to friends and family. Evaluate the nostalgia but also recognize how far you’ve come.Hello twins, expect this month to feel the compassion and emotions of others. As the archetype of duality, Scorpio transits bring out your shadow side. This month you may find that with Mars (the planet that rules your physical drive), while transiting from Libra to Scorpio, may ask you to release all that anger you’ve been storing. There may be past unresolved issues that are now starting to show signs of life again. You may find that you are better able to connect with others this month. However, you may find that as you experience their pain, you feel you are reliving your old traumas. Be easy on yourself this month and make sure not to let others' emotional experiences overwhelm you. This is a time for learning who you are, what you are and how great you are.Hello crabs, your sister Scorpio is here this month to bring a wave of fluctuating emotions that will put you on sure ground. With a sun in Scorpio, you may feel drawn to spending time with family this month. Or, you may feel you want to help offer maternal/paternal support to another. Cancer rules over the 4th house in an astrology chart, which represents our home. It is important that a Cancer sun uses this heavy time to support others. As the one usually the most sensitive in a group, is it in times of great emotional upheaval that others now desperately need you. Let others be vulnerable and offer them support. You will be recognized for your healing abilities. Just make sure to get enough time alone to revitalize. Use this month to embrace your independence and strength.Hello lions, let’s watch out for all this water activity this month. As a fire sign, you may feel you are not operating with the utmost vital energy this month. Perhaps you feel less excited to go out than usual. Maybe you feel more ready to simply Netflix and chill. This is totally normal, as the full moon will be in Taurus this month. This is the type of moon energy that encourages fire signs to take the path of least resistance. Each month, the transits hold the lesson of surrendering to an uncomfortable experience. If you have been feeling like you’re not moving around enough or just don’t have the energy to care. Embrace it. Use this as a time to not push against the world, but rather flow with it.Hello virgins, your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde this month in Scorpio. This may be bringing up a lot of conflicts in ideas and arguments around you. If you feel like others are simply not understanding you at this time, however, you are just feeling the energy of Mars (aka Scorpio) brush ways with Mercury (aka Gemini/Virgo). Water and air signs are considered a difficult match because one responds with emotions and the other with logic. Don’t let the entanglement of conversations lead you to an overly dramatic response. Others aren’t trying to test you, the universe is just pushing you to expand.Hello justice, this month we leave your cozy quarters of Libra season and descend into the great wavy depths of Scorpio. Ruled by Mars, this transit may ignite some of your deep hidden anger. If you notice you have been feeling a bit on edge. Scorpio loves to trigger old issues and for Libras this is usually in regards to relationships. Perhaps you’ve been feeling frustrated thinking (and overthinking) about old issues. With a full moon exalted in Taurus, use this time as a way to fix the way your behavior triggers others. Meaning, don’t evaluate every relationship as “what can this person do for me?” If you shift to a perspective of “what can I do for them?” then you may find that you’re able to create more space for gratitude and releasing negative emotions.Welcome home scorpions. This month is your chance to show the world how fucking awesome you are. For most of the calendar year, Scorpios have to hide their crazy. This month is your chance to show that you are the true rulers of spiritual divinity. Sure, Scorpios are known for creating drama. However, they’re also the onlyones not afraid of it — which means it doesn’t control you, rather you control it! With Mars in its full power this month in your sign and an exalted moon in Taurus, you have all the energy you need to make big changes. Use this as a time to write, create, make music, make love and do all the things that show others your deep wisdom, romance and depth. It’s a space where others may envy you and you may feel your most attractive when Venus enters Sagittarius. Let your freak flag fly.Dear archers, many planetsare beginning to transit your sun sign this month in preparation for your season. This may have you feeling impulsive. Ruled by Jupiter (the planet of luck), this heavy Saturn, Mars and Venus influence this month may have you feeling reckless at times. Perhaps you have been making hasty decisions without much thought. Do not be hard on yourself. Use this as a time to be free-thinking. Scorpio allows you to be messy and reckless without the guilt of always having to do it right. However, as a fire sign, you need time alone. Be sure to get some so you can make better decisions in the stillness of your heart and mind.Dear goats, your ruling planet Saturn is still in Capricorn this month. This has been a yearlong transit so far, pushing those with heavy Capricorn influence to work harder than ever before. You also sort of lowkey love Scorpios because they breathe a darkness that you embody. The difference between a Scorpio and a Capricorn is, however, in their emotional displays of affections. Perhaps this month you may find yourself more ready for physical connection. Use this as a time to explore safe spaces or relationships where you can really feel into your body. More physical pleasure may be exactly what you need.Dear water bearers, you may find yourself socially overwhelmed this month. As a butterfly, you are used to running around. However, Scorpios this month bring the weight of the pressure of choice. With Mars in Libra, you may feel unable to make the right decisions when it comes to friendships, dates or going out. You may find you are overly in your head this month when choosing a direction. Scorpio sun wants you to pull into your emotional heart space. As Venus enters Sagittarius at the end of the month, you are being asked to understand yourself better. Decisions are made easier when you know what your worth is.Dear fish, please bring forward all the love, healing and psychic awareness you are receiving this month. Pisces is sort of like the cool aunt to Scorpio. It’s like you’ve lived a full life of wild emotions but have matured and grown from it. This month may feel like a psychic map for you. Perhaps you find yourself lost in conversations, daydreaming out the windows. Perhaps you are also feeling the most in tune with yourself that you have in a while. This feeling of psychic awareness can also lead to feelings of loneliness. It is important that you find time (especially during Mercury Retrograde) to speak to others about your experiences — both emotional and esoterically. If you are on a new journey for self-empowerment, don’t feel you have to do it alone.