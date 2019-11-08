Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 8, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida schools could soon be allowed to buy drugs to treat heroin overdoses

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 3:50 PM

click image PHOTO BY MARK ONIFFREY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo by Mark Oniffrey/Wikimedia Commons
Medicine cabinets at Florida schools could get a new addition: an antidote for people who overdose on opioids such as heroin.

A bill that will be considered Tuesday by the Senate Education Committee would allow schools to purchase naloxone, a drug that can be injected or sprayed nasally to revive people who are not breathing.

Under the proposal (SB 120), filed by Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, all Florida public schools would have the option to purchase the drug “for use in the event a student has an opioid overdose.” Schools would be allowed to enter into an agreement with a wholesale distributor or manufacturer to ensure they are getting naloxone at “fair-market, free, or reduced prices.”
Before school employees could administer the drug, they would have to be trained to recognize an opioid overdose. click to tweet
The bill would require the drug to be kept in secure locations on campuses. And before school employees could administer the drug, they would have to be trained to recognize an opioid overdose and follow a protocol developed by a physician.

If trained school employees administer the drug because they believe a student is overdosing, and an injury results, the bill says school districts and employees would not be held liable. An exception would be if the employees’ actions are “willful and wanton.”



The bill is filed for the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14. Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, has filed an identical bill (HB 331) in the House.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida county denies library subscriptions to the New York Times because it's 'fake news' Read More

  2. State removes thousands of invasive Burmese pythons from the Florida Everglades Read More

  3. Trump taps former Florida attorney general for impeachment team and Apopka preacher as aide Read More

  4. Ocala kayaker films large troop of invasive monkeys with deadly STD Read More

  5. Orlando seafood restaurant Boston Lobster Feast named best Florida buffet by 'Reader's Digest' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation