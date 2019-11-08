Bagel Bruno will soft open Nov. 11 in College Park

click to enlarge
Bagel Bruno
, the collab between two of our most notable local businesses —Foxtail Coffee and Pizza Bruno
— is ready for prime time.
And by "prime time," I mean 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, which is when the College Park bagel shop soft-opens.
Pizza Bruno
owner Bruno Zacchini will serve what he describes as an "Orlando-style bagel," which is similar to a Montreal-style bagel but vegan: The dough contains no egg or honey, is naturally leavened, and is poached in dark brown sugar before being hearth-baked.
click to enlarge
Six varieties will initially be served — plain, salt, rye, sesame seed, everything and cinnamon-golden raisin — after which, Zacchini says, seasonal varieties will make their way onto the menu.
A bevy of sammies (and Foxtail's coffees, of course) will also be served.
During the soft opening, Bagel Bruno will remain open from 7 a.m. until they sell out.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Nov. 23 and 24
.
Have a look at the menu, then plan your journey to Edgewater Drive
.
click to enlarge
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.