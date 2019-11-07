Tickets sales are open for WJRR's Earthday Birthday in 2020

click to enlarge
Rock n' Roll has taken a backseat to other genres as of late. But today's rockers still know how to grab the wheel and drive a good show. For those that still need a good live rock show in their life, Orlando rock station 101.1 WJRR's Earthday Birthday Number 27 show may be just the thing.
The celebration of rock is April 18, 2020, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and Amphitheater. The station announced that tickets for the show go on sale today, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.
Organizers say the show is the largest annual rock show in the state, attracting around 16,000 people annually.
The show has a stellar, lengthy lineup featuring, among others, Shinedown, Halestorm, Theory Of A Deadman, Beartooth, Fozzy, Dirty Honey, New Years Day, Crobot and Dinosaur Pile-Up. Performers will be spread across four stages, like the WJRR Unplugged Acoustic Stage and the Colours Couture Tattoo and Competition Stage.
A limited number of Hard Rock Orlando VIP tickets will be available and will include special viewing areas, private bathrooms, lunch, dinner, free soda, water and more. General admission and VIP tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.wjrr.com
and www.ticketmaster.com
.
