Thursday, November 7, 2019

Oviedo man to compete on 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions tonight

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY JEOPARDY PRODUCTIONS, INC.
  • Photo courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
Eric R. Backes, an attorney and government relations professional from Oviedo, is set to compete in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions quarterfinals tonight.

Backes appeared on five episodes of the quiz show earlier this year, from Feb. 11-15, winning $105,602 before being stumped by the Final Jeopardy clue ("He spent his life improving a plant-based substance he described as a 'vegetable leather' or 'elastic metal'") in his fifth game. (It was Charles Goodyear, for those playing at home.)

If Backes makes it to the semifinals, he could have to go up against professional gambler James Holzhauer, who spent much of the season shattering earnings records on the show.

It remains to be seen whether or not this will be host Alex Trebek's final year hosting Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions; he has stated that his ongoing treatment for pancreatic cancer may preclude him from hosting duties in the future.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


