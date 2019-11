Donald Trump Jr. is coming to The Villages to sign your book and nothing more

“The whole point of releasing a name is to intimidate someone, to threaten someone, and to scare other people from coming out,” said The View co-host Abby Huntsman this morning.

She was speaking of Donald Trump Jr., their guest on the show, and his outing of the federal whistleblower whose testimony could lead to his father's impeachment. Yeah, today’s The View was a real-ass edition.





Donald Trump Jr. made the stop as part of a media tour to hawk his new book. It naturally has a very tired title: "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us." Trump Jr. also used the occasion to defend his dad by shitting on the impeachment inquiry and defending himself for his quote-tweeting of the article containing the (alleged) name of the whistleblower.

click image Amazon

Trump Jr. will be stopping by Barnes & Noble in The Villages Friday. The 3 p.m. event is a book signing only with "no discussion or Q&A." There will also be no photos from the signing line or posed photos. Say what you will about him or his pops, but junior sure is a hair-grease-ball of fun.You can see him and get his Johnny Hancock, though. So. If you're looking for hot takes and hell-heat-level justification, you've got to actually read "Triggered."According to the book's description, Trump Jr. will "expose tricks" used by the left to "smear conservatives" like "shadow banning" and false accusations of hate speech.Maybe you can get him to sign his name over some of that stuff.