Donald Trump Jr. is coming to The Villages to sign your book and nothing more

“The whole point of releasing a name is to intimidate someone, to threaten someone, and to scare other people from coming out,” said The View co-host Abby Huntsman this morning.

She was speaking of Donald Trump Jr., their guest on the show, and his outing of the federal whistleblower whose testimony could lead to his father's impeachment. Yeah, today’s The View was a real-ass edition.





Donald Trump Jr. made the stop as part of a media tour to hawk his new book. It naturally has a very tired title: "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us." Trump Jr. also used the occasion to defend his dad by shitting on the impeachment inquiry and defending himself for his quote-tweeting of the article containing the (alleged) name of the whistleblower.

