Pioneering Northern Irish punk outfit Stiff Little Fingers left an indelible impact on the U.K. music landscape. Their debut album, 1979’s, was the first independent album to crack the U.K. Top 20, and they ended up influencing everyone from Green Day to Manu Chao. This will be one for the history books, bolstered by a rare sighting of pioneering San Francisco punks Avengers.with Avengers, the Attack | 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.org | $25-$50

