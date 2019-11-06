Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando state legislators are pushing a bill to protect workers in the extreme heat

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 4:10 PM

click image Workers packing cabbage in Hastings. - WIKI COMMONS/STATE LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES OF FLORIDA

Study after study has found that heat stress leads to increases in occupational injury, heatstroke, and other ailments for outdoor workers.

There's already little doubt in Floridians' minds that prolonged exposure to intense heat while working is unhealthy.

"You feel that heat," said state Sen. Vic Torres (D-Orlando). "Imagine working out there eight, ten, 12 hours in the heat."



That’s the reality for many Central Florida workers, people who contribute labor that society needs to continue to functioning, work that feeds us and makes life better for everyone.

"It’s just common sense to help the workers out there to be safe, and that employers have the requirements they need," said Torres.

Torres and state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) announced heat-stress day at the state capitol, in coordination with the Farmworker Association of Florida, immigrant coalition WeCount!, the Florida Center for Fiscal and Economic Policy, and South Florida Interfaith Worker Justice.

click image Senator Victor Torress - PHOTO VIA VIC TORRESS @VICTORRES_FL
The legislation and announcement, said Torres, are intended to raise public awareness of heat stress.

The bill, SB 513, which will be presented first in a Florida House hearing and then in a Senate hearing, would require employers to provide laborers working in the heat with water, breaks and ample shade.

Torres said the heat-stress legislation group is also open for creative ways for workers to cool down, like taking a page from high school football programs that provide players with a body-size tank of water to dunk themselves in and lower their body heat.
The bill would require employers to provide workers in the heat with water, breaks and ample shade. click to tweet
Heat stress has been an ongoing problem for warm-weather laborers, but climate change, said Torres, has exacerbated the issue. Days are longer and hotter, he noted, and the summer weather in Florida keeps extending further into the fall.

Despite the high temperatures, we all still expect workers to show up and fix our roofs and streets, pick our produce and mow our lawns.

"Sometimes, people take it for granted," said Torres. "We gotta be cognizant and we have to offer whatever relief we can."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida county denies library subscriptions to the New York Times because it's 'fake news' Read More

  2. If Trump is removed from office, Florida pastor says, 'guys that know how to do violence' will hunt down Democrats Read More

  3. State removes thousands of invasive Burmese pythons from the Florida Everglades Read More

  4. Ocala kayaker films large troop of invasive monkeys with deadly STD Read More

  5. Trump's visit to Walt Disney World next month will continue a long history of presidential visits Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation