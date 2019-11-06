Orlando state legislators are pushing a bill to protect workers in the extreme heat

Study after study has found that heat stress leads to increases in occupational injury, heatstroke, and other ailments for outdoor workers.



There's already little doubt in Floridians' minds that prolonged exposure to intense heat while working is unhealthy.



"You feel that heat," said state Sen. Vic Torres (D-Orlando). "Imagine working out there eight, ten, 12 hours in the heat."





the Farmworker Association of Florida, immigrant coalition WeCount!, the Florida Center for Fiscal and Economic Policy, and South Florida Interfaith Worker Justice.