The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The Gist

Orlando Rabbit Care brings snuggly bunnies to the Nook for a pop-up Bunny Cafe

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge bunny_cafe_adobestock_197489718.jpeg
Befriend a bunny, then sip your favorite beverage at Orlando’s second pop-up bunny café. It’s been eight months since the Nook on Robinson last partnered with Orlando Rabbit Care & Adoptions to educate the community about rescuing and rehoming abandoned or distressed rabbits. This fundraising event allows patrons to get more comfortable with their new furry friends and teaches them how to be good bunny pet owners. Of course, this bunny café serves steamy Framework Coffee, or you can cool down in the Nook with a beer, wine or cider. There will also be snacks available to munch on from La Empanada Food Truck and the Veggie Cart.

noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | orlandorabbit.org | free

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Bunny Cafe
@ The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Nov. 9, 12-4 p.m.
Price: free
Events
Map
Location Details The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
Bakery and Bar/Pub
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free User Submitted
    Bunny Cafe @ The Nook on Robinson

    • Sat., Nov. 9, 12-4 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida county denies library subscriptions to the New York Times because it's 'fake news' Read More

  2. Virgin Trains' latest plans will bring Orlando visitors directly to PortMiami, while leaving Port Canaveral behind Read More

  3. If Trump is removed from office, Florida pastor says, 'guys that know how to do violence' will hunt down Democrats Read More

  4. Trump's visit to Walt Disney World next month will continue a long history of presidential visits Read More

  5. City of Orlando to close section of Mills Avenue for three months, starting Wednesday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation