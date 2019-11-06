Orlando Rabbit Care brings snuggly bunnies to the Nook for a pop-up Bunny Cafe

click to enlarge
Befriend a bunny, then sip your favorite beverage at Orlando’s second pop-up bunny café. It’s been eight months since the Nook on Robinson last partnered with Orlando Rabbit Care & Adoptions to educate the community about rescuing and rehoming abandoned or distressed rabbits. This fundraising event allows patrons to get more comfortable with their new furry friends and teaches them how to be good bunny pet owners. Of course, this bunny café serves steamy Framework Coffee, or you can cool down in the Nook with a beer, wine or cider. There will also be snacks available to munch on from La Empanada Food Truck and the Veggie Cart.
noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | orlandorabbit.org
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Nov. 9, 12-4 p.m.
Price:
free
Events