New Orleans MC Kevin Gates returns to Central Florida for a date on his tour promoting new album. Fans welcomed Gates’ return to the charts by placing the new album firmly in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 with a No. 4 debut. This date at the Orlando Amphitheater garners support from fellow MCs like YK Osiris, NLE Coppa and Rod Wave. Don’t get too close, though: Gates notoriously kicked a fan in the face at a Lakeland date in 2015.8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $40; orlandoamphitheater.com

