Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Maker Faire Orlando returns with hands-on activities for makers young and old

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 11:06 AM

Take a byte out of the future at this year’s Maker Faire, where engineers and scientists of all ages will showcase their creations. Tech lovers and professionals are invited to embrace their enthusiasm for do-it-yourself science, art, robots, crafts, technology, music and, of course, fighting robots. That’s right, there will be Battle Bots from the hit TV show of the same name whacking away at each other at Robot Ruckus 2019, included as part of the entry ticket. This family-friendly event aims to inspire innovation and creativity, featuring exhibits, workshops and activities like power racing and a Nerdy Derby. Whether you’re a science and engineering pro or you just dabble on weekends, it’s time to reignite your maker spark.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 9-10 | Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive | makerfaireorlando.com | $10-$25

