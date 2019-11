The signature event of the College Park Main Street District returns this weekend as the College Park JazzFest takes over Edgewater Drive. This year’s lineup includes the Legendary J.C.’s, the Gerry Williams Band and Brown Bag Brass Band. Food and drinks are available from a plethora of food trucks and neighborhood eateries.5-11 p.m. Saturday; Edgewater Drive, between Smith and Clayton streets; $10-$12; collegeparkmainstreet.com

