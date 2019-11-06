The Heard

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Experimental Nashville musician Bl_ank performs at Orlando's Nook on Robinson

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA BL_ANK/BANDCAMP
Last time Nashville experimental percussionist Will Hicks, better known as Bl_ank, came through town, he played a living room in a house venue and filled the entire domicile and surrounding block with thunderous, enchanting webs of electronics, drums and glitchy projections. One year later, Hicks returns to Orlando with a truckload of (believe the) hype from a command performance at the prestigious Big Ears Festival, so don’t miss a second chance to see this dedicated boundary-pusher in (again) an intimate space, this time the Milk District’s Nook on Robinson. Also along for the ride are locals TTN and Ron Dahl and Orlando music legend Brian Esser’s (Yip Yip) enigmatic Cabo Boing.

with Cabo Boing, TTN, Ron Dahl | 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson | $10

