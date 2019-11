Elvis Costello brings his 'Just Trust' tour to Hard Rock Live

There are few musicians touring today in the same class as Elvis Costello. A living legend whose breakthrough 1977 record,, set the groundwork for the first-wave-of-new-wave, here, my friends, is an artist who defied and defined a generation. Four decades on, and Costello is still pumping it up, watching the detectives and cleaning up the nation. The British punk turned Rock Hall of Famer and Officer of the Order of the British Empire (basically royalty) will be blessing Orlando with his presence, along with his band of Imposters. Expect an epic performance and nostalgia meets holy-cow-this-music-is-timeless vibes.8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-7625 | hardrock.com | $35-$99.50

