Downtown DeLand, the crown jewel of west Volusia County, is as picturesque a small Southern town as they come, and Cafe DaVinci, with its tree-canopied courtyard, might be its nicest spot. Enjoy the environs while sampling a purported 50 varieties of whiskey, along with beer from 20 brewers, at this weekend’s Bourbon, Brews & Blues Festival. Musical accompaniment provided by Ben Prestage and the Rockin’ Jake Band.2-6 p.m. Saturday; Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave.; $30; cafedavincideland.com

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press