Central Florida Jewish Film Festival highlights stories from Israel and abroad

Image courtesy Cohen Media Group
Kais Nashif and Yaniv Biton in Tel Aviv on Fire
A Palestinian and an Israeli face extreme consequences after their extramarital affair with each other is discovered (The Reports on Sarah and Saleem
). The elderly son of Holocaust victims seeks out the responsible SS officer, only to wind up on a road trip with the deceased officer’s son (The Interpreter
). Red Sox catcher Moe Berg finds an unlikely second act as an OSS spy during World War II (The Spy Behind Home Plate
). These are some of the stories featured in the 21st annual Central Florida Jewish Film Festival, presented at both Enzian Theater and the Orlando Science Center this week. Our favorite, though, would have to be Tel Aviv on Fire
, in which a Palestinian soap opera writer gets unsolicited advice about his scripts from the commander of the Israeli guard post he crosses each day to go to work.
various times Saturday-Tuesday, Nov. 9-12 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St. | enzian.org
| $12-$118
