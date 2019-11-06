The Gist

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The Gist

Burrow Press takes over the Orange Studio for the release of Nathan Holic's Bright Lights, Medium-sized City

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge COVER ART COURTESY BURROW PRESS
  • Cover art courtesy Burrow Press
Nathan Holic’s “Great Orlando novel,” Bright Lights, Medium-sized City, uses text, comic panels and a choose-your-own-adventure format to tell the tale of a hapless house-flipper caught in the mortgage crisis of 2009. The release party may be less structurally twisty, but promises to be just as Orlando-centric – will there be appearances by Mandy Moore and Scott Stapp? Will the catering consist of Joey Fatone’s “Fat Ones” hot dog truck and Orange Blossom Pilsners? You’ll have to show up to find out. The only thing we can tell you is that the Orlando Shuffle crew is showing up with a portable shuffleboard setup, so you can be assured of a medium-sized amount of exertion.

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 | The Orange Studio, 1121 N. Mills Ave. | burrowpress.com/events | free

