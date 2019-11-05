Bloggytown

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer keeps his seat in a landslide, while Bakari Burns edges out a win in District 6

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 8:32 PM

click to enlarge DISTRICT 6 WINNER BAKARI BURNS, COURTESY OF THE CAMPAIGN
  • District 6 winner Bakari Burns, courtesy of the campaign
The Orlando mayor's race came to an unsurprising finish, with Mayor Buddy Dyer capturing nearly 72 percent of votes cast in Tuesday's election.

City Council District 6 will get a new commissioner, Bakari Burns, who won just under 46 percent. Burns is the CEO of Health Care Center for the Homeless. A whopping 12.63 percent of eligible Orlando voters actually showed up or mailed in a ballot.

These are the unofficial results, per the Orange County Supervisor of Elections:

Orlando Mayor
• Buddy Dyer: 15,952 votes, or 71.80 percent
• Samuel B. Ings: 3,880 votes, or 17.46 percent
• Aretha Simons: 2,385 votes, or 10.74 percent



District 6 Commissioner
• Bakari Burns: 1,532 votes, or 45.92 percent
• Gary Siplin: 1,316 votes, or 39.45 percent
• Lawanna Gelzer: 488 votes, or 14.63 percent

District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan won reelection automatically when her opponent, Corey DeVogel, dropped out of the race on Oct. 8.

