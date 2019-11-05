The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Nov. 5

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Pac-Man & A New Train Are Coming To Town

A Giant Pac-Man inspired maze is coming to town next year, but it's so cool, tickets to experience the maze go on sale next week! - LINK

There's a new high speEd train coming to Central Florida. It's part of the upcoming Terminal C at Orlando International Airport and will go directly to Port Miami, which isn't going over well with everyone. - LINK



YESSSSSSS!!! Cher is coming back to Central Florida! - LINK

A Florida man's support rooster is a cock-a-doodle-don't! - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida county denies library subscriptions to the New York Times because it's 'fake news' Read More

  2. Virgin Trains' latest plans will bring Orlando visitors directly to PortMiami, while leaving Port Canaveral behind Read More

  3. Pac-Man-inspired maze coming to Orlando next year will give you nightmares Read More

  4. City of Orlando to close section of Mills Avenue for three months, starting Wednesday Read More

  5. If Trump is removed from office, Florida pastor says, 'guys that know how to do violence' will hunt down Democrats Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation