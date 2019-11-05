Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Nov. 5
By Leslye Gale
on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Pac-Man & A New Train Are Coming To Town
A Giant Pac-Man inspired maze is coming to town next year, but it's so cool, tickets to experience the maze go on sale next week!
There's a new high speEd train coming to Central Florida. It's part of the upcoming Terminal C at Orlando International Airport and will go directly to Port Miami, which isn't going over well with everyone.
YESSSSSSS!!! Cher is coming back to Central Florida!
A Florida man's support rooster is a cock-a-doodle-don't!
Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.
