Tuesday, November 5, 2019
It's not too late to vote in today's Central Florida elections
Posted
By Solomon Gustavo
on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 2:36 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Michael Rivera/Wikimedia Commons
Casting a ballot on Election Day is a rush, a rite of passage into adulthood or a new society. It’s also just a plain ole’ right, which now in Florida can no longer be stripped from felons.
That's just one reason to cast your ballot today. Polls are still open until 7 p.m. People in line to vote at 7 will be let in, but don't expect long lines.
There are a lot of big decisions to make across Central Florida. To name a few, Orlando
and Oviedo have their mayor’s seat and a city council seat up for grabs, and Tavares residents will choose if they want a $27 million performing art center built in town.
For those who intend to vote – and those who change their mind at the the last minute – make sure you vote in the right place. Polling places are listed on each county’s supervisor of elections websites:
• Orange County
• Brevard County
• Volusia County
• Seminole County
• Lake County
• Marion County
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Orlando, election, mayor, city council, Florida, Image
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free
.