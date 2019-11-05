Bloggytown

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

It's not too late to vote in today's Central Florida elections

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 2:36 PM

Casting a ballot on Election Day is a rush, a rite of passage into adulthood or a new society. It’s also just a plain ole’ right, which now in Florida can no longer be stripped from felons.

That's just one reason to cast your ballot today. Polls are still open until 7 p.m. People in line to vote at 7 will be let in, but don't expect long lines.

There are a lot of big decisions to make across Central Florida. To name a few, Orlando and Oviedo have their mayor’s seat and a city council seat up for grabs, and Tavares residents will choose if they want a $27 million performing art center built in town.

For those who intend to vote – and those who change their mind at the the last minute – make sure you vote in the right place. Polling places are listed on each county’s supervisor of elections websites:



Orange County
Brevard County
Volusia County
Seminole County
Lake County
Marion County

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


