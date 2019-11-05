The Heard

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Beatles alum Ringo Starr to play Central Florida next summer

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge 71116908_10156733759537677_5406152735080841216_o.jpg

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band will bring their latest tour to Tampa Bay next summer.

The former Beatle is getting ready for another string of shows in 2020 and announced plans to stop by Ruth Eckerd Hall for his sixth appearance.

According to the venue, Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band will be performing performing in Clearwater on June 28, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $63.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

As the line-up of special guests is to be announced, fans can expect to hear favorites such as, “It Don’t Come Easy,” “Photograph,” “A Little Help From My Friends,” as well as songs from Ringo’s latest studio album What’s My Name.




