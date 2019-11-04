Monday, November 4, 2019
City of Orlando to close section of Mills Avenue for three months, starting Wednesday
By Dave Plotkin
on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 10:57 PM
The City of Orlando announced on Monday it will close Mills Ave. in both directions starting on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The closure, which is anticipated to take up to three months, will allow work crews to install "critical sanitary sewer infrastructure" underneath the busy road.
The closure will take place between South Street and Anderson Street. The project hours will be between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with occasional weekend and overnight work. Adverse weather and other unforeseen circumstances could also lengthen the project's duration.
According to the city, crews will install a new gravity sewer line and a sanitary force main that will transfer material to Lift Station One, which is currently being built at the corner of Mills Ave. and South St.
The new lift station will replace two aging ones, and is intended to provide more efficient and reliable sewer and wastewater service to downtown Orlando neighborhoods.
Detour signs will be posted before and along detour routes. The closure will begin on Wednesday and is anticipated to remain closed through February 2020.
Pedestrian traffic will also experience detours and closures to avoid potential hazards in an active construction zone. For more information and updates, you can visit the project's webpage.
