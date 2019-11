The Vapor Caves and Sean Shakespeare headline latest Swamburger's latest Trailblazers show at Iron Cow

is a new concert series curated by star rapper and tireless Orlando scene impresarioand this fifth edition was a roundup of some fresh talent.Kicking off the night was local (by way of Detroit) MC theInformed by rap’s textbook gospel, he’s a strict hip-hop constructionist with cadence that’s coiled, classic and on rails.Co-headlining was Orlando’s Second Subject upcomer and one of Swamburger’s top young protégés. He’s long been an expressive and versatile rapper, but this latest performance showed a deepening presence, a growingthat needs no bullshit braggadocio. Artistically, Shakespeare manages the nice feat of passing the technical muster of classic hip-hop rigor while maintaining a very now voice, straddlingwith natural command.The touring headliner was thean Austin band just coming off a live session at the downtown library’s excellentseries. On stage, the creative core of singer Yadira Brown and producer BoomBaptist come with the kick of live drummer Sam Wood. Together, they work a smooth brew of R&B and electro-funk with pop smarts, hip-hop edge and an ‘80s jones.Between the two leads, she brings a voice of immaculate soul cream and he brings the soft, neon grooves with aand – oh shit, ya’ll – a muhfuggin’too. And, all told, it was a performance of breeze, fun and levity.

