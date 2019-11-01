Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 1, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida Democrats say Trump's move to Florida shows significance of Sunshine State in 2020 election

Posted By on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Florida Democrats are crediting the Sunshine State’s significance in next year’s election for President Donald Trump’s decision to declare himself a full-time Florida man.

Leaders of the Florida Democratic Party said Trump’s decision to declare his Palm Beach residence as his permanent home is symbolic of the magnitude of Florida and its 29 Electoral College votes in the 2020 election.

“Donald Trump becoming a Florida man just shows that Florida is important,” Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Juan Peñalosa told reporters during a conference call Friday morning.

The call was focused on state Democrats’ voter registration efforts in Florida, a critical swing state, with a year to go until the 2020 election.



“We have urgency right now,” Peñalosa said. “Him changing his voter registration just shows that he believes, as we do, that the path to the White House goes through Florida.”

Thursday night, Trump confirmed a New York Times report that the president had filed documents in Palm Beach County Circuit Court declaring his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach as his and First Lady Melania Trump’s permanent residence.

“1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence,” Trump said in a series of tweets.

With no state income tax, Florida has long been a lure to affluent individuals. In addition, Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul, which capped the amount of state and local tax deductions at $10,000, has been credited with spurring wealthy homeowners in high-tax states, such as New York, to relocate to Florida.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state,” Trump tweeted. “Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo seemed to relish the president's relocation.

“Good riddance. It's not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida," the governor, a Democrat, tweeted Thursday night.

Since taking office, Trump has spent little time at his prior primary residence, Trump Tower in New York. Meanwhile, New York prosecutors have been seeking eight years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns.

In his residency paperwork, Trump listed the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey and the White House as secondary residences.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo poked fun at the president in a press release Friday morning.

“He is not the first person to move to Florida to retire," she said.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Bengal tiger at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay died after an 'atypical interaction' with her brother Read More

  2. Uniqlo to open a second Orlando-area store at the Florida Mall Read More

  3. Orlando’s Sesame Street Land was the proof-of-concept for SeaWorld’s new Sesame Place attractions Read More

  4. Mongolian rock stars the Hu to play Orlando for the first time in November Read More

  5. Rockers the Pretenders and Journey have a date with Central Florida next summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation