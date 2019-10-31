UNIQLO to open a second Orlando-area store at the Florida Mall

click to enlarge
-
UNIQLO's store at Disney Springs, photo via UNIQLO
Fans of affordable fashion have reason to rejoice, as UNIQLO will open their second Orlando-area store next week, on Friday, Nov. 8.
To celebrate, the store will offer special activations and product promotions all weekend. Hourly taiko drum performances by Orlando Taiko Dojo, along with a personalized calligraphy name service and “Lucky Kuji” prize drawings, will honor the store's Japanese roots. Friday through Sunday, customers can have their name written in Japanese by a traditional calligraphy artist on a piece of parchment.
click to enlarge
The grand opening will feature some notable discounts, including ultra light down jackets that usually retail for $69.90 being marked down to $10, along with other deals.
Located inside the Florida Mall, this is the global apparel retailer's second location in all of Florida, with the first opening in Disney Springs three years ago. The new store will occupy 8,000 square feet and offer the brand’s full assortment of "LifeWear," their signature affordable – and always changing – clothing line. Just don't call it "fast fashion
."
The new store will also include complimentary hemming on pants over $19.90 and provide in-store pick-up for online purchases. With $19.17 billion in annual sales, UNIQLO has nearly 2,200 stores in 24 markets worldwide, including 52 in the U.S.
"We are thrilled to be extending our presence in Orlando, a city that has welcomed us so warmly since opening our first store in the area in 2016," said Hiroshi Taki, CEO of UNIQLO U.S.
The event is free and you can find out more on their website
or on the Facebook page for the event
.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.