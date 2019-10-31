The Heard

Thursday, October 31, 2019

Mongolian rock stars the Hu to play Orlando for the first time in November

Posted By on Thu, Oct 31, 2019 at 1:30 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE HU/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy The Hu/Facebook
“Hunnu rock” ambassadors the Hu, expert hybridizers of traditional Mongolian music with Western rock sounds, are in the midst of a 50+ date American tour that has them on a collision course with Orlando in early November. Their stirring music video for "Yuve Yuve Yu" became a viral hit on YouTube, and now they're touring the U.S. to rapturous reaction behind new album The Gereg after a sell-out tour of halls in Europe.

The Hu headlines the Social on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.



