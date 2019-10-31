Mongolian rock stars the Hu to play Orlando for the first time in November

“Hunnu rock” ambassadors the Hu, expert hybridizers of traditional Mongolian music with Western rock sounds, are in the midst of a 50+ date American tour that has them on a collision course with Orlando in early November. Their stirring music video for "Yuve Yuve Yu" became a viral hit on YouTube, and now they're touring the U.S. to rapturous reaction behind new album The Gereg after a sell-out tour of halls in Europe.
