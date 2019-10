Remember, remember, the Fifth of November. Celebrate Guy Fawkes Day with a pop-up event from the Viceroy Chipshop’s Curry Club, who serve up Britain’s favorite colonial cooption: Indian food. Dishes include Chicken Tikka, King Prawn Dhansak and Butter Chicken. Take-out is available, but you have to place your order by Sunday, Nov. 3.6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5; El Patron, 12167 S. Apopka-Vineland Road; various menu prices; facebook.com/viceroycurry

