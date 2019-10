Uncomfortable Brunch brings back Nagisa Oshima's controversial 'In the Realm of the Senses' at Enzian

Though Uncomfortable Brunch, the purveyors of cinematic cringe, have screened Nagisa Oshima’sbefore, back when the film series was hosted by Will’s Pub, this screening at their new base of operations, Enzian Theater, is worth seeing, especially if you missed the last one. The film – based on the true story of Sada Abe, a woman who killed and dismembered her lover in 1930s Japan – broke so many taboos back in 1976 that the negatives had to be smuggled out of Japan for editing. Best paired with mimosas and eggs.Noon Sunday, Nov. 3; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; enzian.org

