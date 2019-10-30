The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The Gist

Uncomfortable Brunch brings back Nagisa Oshima's controversial 'In the Realm of the Senses' at Enzian

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY CRITERION COLLECTION
  • Image courtesy Criterion Collection
Though Uncomfortable Brunch, the purveyors of cinematic cringe, have screened Nagisa Oshima’s In the Realm of the Senses before, back when the film series was hosted by Will’s Pub, this screening at their new base of operations, Enzian Theater, is worth seeing, especially if you missed the last one. The film – based on the true story of Sada Abe, a woman who killed and dismembered her lover in 1930s Japan – broke so many taboos back in 1976 that the negatives had to be smuggled out of Japan for editing. Best paired with mimosas and eggs.

Noon Sunday, Nov. 3; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; enzian.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Uncomfortable Brunch: In the Realm of the Senses
@ Enzian Theater
1300 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
When: Sun., Nov. 3, 12 p.m.
Price: $9
Film
Map
Location Details Enzian Theater
Enzian Theater
1300 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
407-629-0054
Based on movie times
Movie Theater (Independent), American and Bar/Pub
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Uncomfortable Brunch: In the Realm of the Senses @ Enzian Theater

    • Sun., Nov. 3, 12 p.m. $9

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. If Trump is removed from office, Florida pastor says, 'guys that know how to do violence' will hunt down Democrats Read More

  2. Former Florida Republican lawmaker says Matt Gaetz and Lindsey Graham 'look like fools' Read More

  3. The Florida Republican Party postponed a major Orlando fundraiser, due to leadership disputes and lagging enthusiasm Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he kind of likes being called a 'tool' Read More

  5. Orlando pastor and radio host facing child sex abuse charges dies by apparent suicide Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation