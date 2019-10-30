Shiba San headlines a Halloween rave at Central Florida Fairgrounds

click to enlarge
Lace up your sneakers and get ready to shuffle all Halloween night long with electronic dance music artists Shiba San and Walker & Royce. The fist-pumping session will be at Central Florida Fairgrounds Warehouse. Stream the DJs’ music on Spotify and SoundCloud so you can be ready to neck-bob and jump around when the gates open. Other artists in the line-up include Galo, Grant Lee and Jordan Miller. So if you’re looking for a night filled with glitter and glow-sticks, come out and rave at this haunted warehouse.
with Walker & Royce, Doctor Boom, Galo, Grant Lee and more | 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 | Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive | 407-624-8587 |
centralfloridafair.com
| $15-$50
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Central Florida Fairgrounds
4603 W. Colonial Drive
West
Orlando,
FL
When: Thu., Oct. 31, 7 p.m.
Price:
$15-$1,000
Concerts/Events