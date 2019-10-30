The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The Heard

Shiba San headlines a Halloween rave at Central Florida Fairgrounds

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge shiba_san.jpg
Lace up your sneakers and get ready to shuffle all Halloween night long with electronic dance music artists Shiba San and Walker & Royce. The fist-pumping session will be at Central Florida Fairgrounds Warehouse. Stream the DJs’ music on Spotify and SoundCloud so you can be ready to neck-bob and jump around when the gates open. Other artists in the line-up include Galo, Grant Lee and Jordan Miller. So if you’re looking for a night filled with glitter and glow-sticks, come out and rave at this haunted warehouse.

with Walker & Royce, Doctor Boom, Galo, Grant Lee and more | 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 | Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive | 407-624-8587 |
centralfloridafair.com | $15-$50

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Shiba San, Walker & Royce and more
@ Central Florida Fairgrounds
4603 W. Colonial Drive
West
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., Oct. 31, 7 p.m.
Price: $15-$1,000
Buy Tickets
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Central Florida Fairgrounds
4603 W. Colonial Drive
West
Orlando, FL
407-295-3247
Fairground
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Shiba San, Walker & Royce and more @ Central Florida Fairgrounds

    • Thu., Oct. 31, 7 p.m. $15-$1,000
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. If Trump is removed from office, Florida pastor says, 'guys that know how to do violence' will hunt down Democrats Read More

  2. Former Florida Republican lawmaker says Matt Gaetz and Lindsey Graham 'look like fools' Read More

  3. The Florida Republican Party postponed a major Orlando fundraiser, due to leadership disputes and lagging enthusiasm Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he kind of likes being called a 'tool' Read More

  5. Orlando pastor and radio host facing child sex abuse charges dies by apparent suicide Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation