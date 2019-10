Shiba San headlines a Halloween rave at Central Florida Fairgrounds

Lace up your sneakers and get ready to shuffle all Halloween night long with electronic dance music artists Shiba San and Walker & Royce. The fist-pumping session will be at Central Florida Fairgrounds Warehouse. Stream the DJs’ music on Spotify and SoundCloud so you can be ready to neck-bob and jump around when the gates open. Other artists in the line-up include Galo, Grant Lee and Jordan Miller. So if you’re looking for a night filled with glitter and glow-sticks, come out and rave at this haunted warehouse.with Walker & Royce, Doctor Boom, Galo, Grant Lee and more | 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 | Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive | 407-624-8587 | centralfloridafair.com | $15-$50

