Rich Weirdos and Marc With a C team up for a Halloween screening of 'Rocky Horror'

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy 20th Century Fox
For years, the local Rocky Horror Picture Show
fanclub known as the Rich Weirdos hosted screenings of the cult classic at CityWalk’s AMC Universal Cineplex 20, organizing shadow casts to act out scenes in the film in front of the screen and leading the audience in the requisite prop interactions and call-out lines. For Halloween, though, the group comes a
little closer to home with a screening at the Plaza Live. Avowed superfan Marc With a C performs during the preshow, which also includes games and a costume contest. Prop bags are available for purchase, but you’ll have to leave the squirt guns and buttered toast at home. Virgins
welcome.
9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.com
| $10-$13
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ The Plaza Live
425 N. Bumby Ave.
Milk District
Orlando,
FL
When: Thu., Oct. 31, 10 p.m.
Price:
$10-$13
Holiday: Halloween