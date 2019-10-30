The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The Gist

Orlando Ballet's Vampire's Ball celebrates spooky season at the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge vampires_ball_courtesy_orlando_ballet.jpg
Hauntingly good fun awaits in this tantalizing tale of two vampires brought to life through exquisite dance and choreography by Orlando Ballet artistic director Robert Hill. See the story of a vampire and his vampiress as they feast on the innocence of humanity while demonstrating a bit of their own. Musical selections range from classic ballet scores such as La Bayadere to popular hits like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” This two-hour performance satisfies the October Halloween cravings with an homage to the spooky and downright festive. Ditch the pompousness of the typical vampire drama and witness the cast of Orlando Ballet bringing the dead to life inside the Dr. Phillips Center.

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | orlandoballet.org | $24-$490

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Orlando Ballet: Vampire's Ball
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 3, 3 p.m.
844-513-2014
Price: $24-$490
Buy Tickets
Dance: Ballet
Map
Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Orlando Ballet: Vampire's Ball @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Thu., Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 3, 3 p.m. $24-$490
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. If Trump is removed from office, Florida pastor says, 'guys that know how to do violence' will hunt down Democrats Read More

  2. Former Florida Republican lawmaker says Matt Gaetz and Lindsey Graham 'look like fools' Read More

  3. The Florida Republican Party postponed a major Orlando fundraiser, due to leadership disputes and lagging enthusiasm Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he kind of likes being called a 'tool' Read More

  5. Orlando pastor and radio host facing child sex abuse charges dies by apparent suicide Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation