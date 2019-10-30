Orlando Ballet's Vampire's Ball celebrates spooky season at the Dr. Phillips Center

Hauntingly good fun awaits in this tantalizing tale of two vampires brought to life through exquisite dance and choreography by Orlando Ballet artistic director Robert Hill. See the story of a vampire and his vampiress as they feast on the innocence of humanity while demonstrating a bit of their own. Musical selections range from classic ballet scores such asto popular hits like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” This two-hour performance satisfies the October Halloween cravings with an homage to the spooky and downright festive. Ditch the pompousness of the typical vampire drama and witness the cast of Orlando Ballet bringing the dead to life inside the Dr. Phillips Center.7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | orlandoballet.org | $24-$490

