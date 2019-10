Obsidian celebrate Halloween late at Standard Motorcycle Company

As Ministry once sagely proclaimed, “Everyday Is Halloween,” and by that logic, the best time of the year doesn’t end on Thursday. So it’s fortuitous that Miami deathrockers Obsidian are coming to Orlando with the requisite spooky vibes faster than big-box stores can mark down rubber masks and Halloween candy. When Obsidian visited Orlando a couple of months ago, they played a raucous and rapturous set at Uncle Lou’s that brought to mind the eldritch theatrics of Rozz Williams-era Christian Death – they even covered an early single from– and 45 Grave, with a lethal punk bite. And damn, their look is straight out of the Batcave in 1983. Swoop on in, and make sure to check out shadow-dwelling locals Alien Witch and Le Montro.with Le Montro, Alien Witch | 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 | Standard Motorcycle Co., 2545 Industrial Blvd. | 407-720-3995 | standardmoto.co | $8

