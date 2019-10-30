The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The Heard

Obsidian celebrate Halloween late at Standard Motorcycle Company

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROBERTO BADILLO PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo by Roberto Badillo Photography
As Ministry once sagely proclaimed, “Everyday Is Halloween,” and by that logic, the best time of the year doesn’t end on Thursday. So it’s fortuitous that Miami deathrockers Obsidian are coming to Orlando with the requisite spooky vibes faster than big-box stores can mark down rubber masks and Halloween candy. When Obsidian visited Orlando a couple of months ago, they played a raucous and rapturous set at Uncle Lou’s that brought to mind the eldritch theatrics of Rozz Williams-era Christian Death – they even covered an early single from Only Theatre of Pain – and 45 Grave, with a lethal punk bite. And damn, their look is straight out of the Batcave in 1983. Swoop on in, and make sure to check out shadow-dwelling locals Alien Witch and Le Montro.

with Le Montro, Alien Witch | 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 | Standard Motorcycle Co., 2545 Industrial Blvd. | 407-720-3995 | standardmoto.co | $8

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Obsidian, Le Montro, Alien Witch
@ Standard Motorcycle Company
2545 Industrial Blvd.
College Park
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
Price: $8
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Standard Motorcycle Company
2545 Industrial Blvd.
College Park
Orlando, FL
Automotive
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Obsidian, Le Montro, Alien Witch @ Standard Motorcycle Company

    • Sat., Nov. 2, 7 p.m. $8

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. If Trump is removed from office, Florida pastor says, 'guys that know how to do violence' will hunt down Democrats Read More

  2. Former Florida Republican lawmaker says Matt Gaetz and Lindsey Graham 'look like fools' Read More

  3. The Florida Republican Party postponed a major Orlando fundraiser, due to leadership disputes and lagging enthusiasm Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he kind of likes being called a 'tool' Read More

  5. Florida Republican Party snags Trump for major Orlando fundraiser Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation