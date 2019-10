Those seeking Halloween debauchery without braving the downtown gauntlet have a bass-heavy option at the Henao Contemporary Center. Dub Wub Halloween features dubstep standouts Midnight Tyrannosaurus, along with Phiso, Detrace and more than 18 regional artists, along with food trucks, vendors and live art.7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; $27-$37; henaocenter.com

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press