Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Oct. 30

Posted By on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 1:14 PM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Teachers Head Back To The Bargaining Table: Still no deal for Orange County teachers. Here are the problems. - LINK

Check out this spooky block party tonight at Pepe's Cantina in Winter Park. - LINK

There's a big block party tonight in downtown Orlando. The costumes are always epic. - LINK



The Orlando Magic are home tonight at the Amway. They're playing the New York Nicks and they're looking for a win! - LINK

See Hocus Pocus for free tonight in Orlando! - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online right here.

