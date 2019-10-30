Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Oct. 30
Posted
By Leslye Gale
on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 1:14 PM
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Teachers Head Back To The Bargaining Table: Still no deal for Orange County teachers. Here are the problems.
Check out this spooky block party tonight at Pepe's Cantina in Winter Park.
There's a big block party tonight in downtown Orlando. The costumes are always epic.
The Orlando Magic are home tonight at the Amway. They're playing the New York Nicks and they're looking for a win!
See Hocus Pocus for free tonight in Orlando!
Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online right here.
