King Diamond brings Satanic metal to the fancy confines of the Dr. Phillips Center

Pinch us, we must be dreaming! The true king of metal has returned! Danish metal legend King Diamond, of Mercyful Fate repute, hit fans with the ol’ one-two this year: a new album in the works, The Institute
– his first since 2007 – and a North American tour. And his devout followers will have a setting befitting a monarch in which to behold his unholy glory: the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center! The King promises new material and a brand-new stage show, so expect to be floored and deafened. We saw him live years ago and he treated a club like a stadium, in full pushing-Grandma-off-the-stage glory, so we can’t even imagine what he has in store for this ornate setting. King Diamond is responsible for inspiring so much crucial metal, from Mayhem to Metallica, that your presence is required, peasant.
with Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Idle Hands | 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $39.50-$195
