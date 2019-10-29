The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

The Heard

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Oct. 29

Posted By on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Some Great New Eats In Town!

Oct 29, 2019

A popular Ybor City Italian Restaurant is opening its doors in Winter Park and we hear the pizza is awesome! - LINK

Great food and a sexy, Halloween show. It's happening tonight at Maxine's on Shine! - LINK

What is Saudi-style Indonesian fare? You can find out now at a new restaurant in I-Drive. - LINK



If you love fast food, a vegan stop in Windermere, Humbl, offers all the taste without the beef! - LINK

And if you love burgers, we now know when the doors will open at Twisted Root Burger Company. - LINK

Check out more stories at: www.OrlandoWeekly.com Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online right here.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. If Trump is removed from office, Florida pastor says, 'guys that know how to do violence' will hunt down Democrats Read More

  2. Former Florida Republican lawmaker says Matt Gaetz and Lindsey Graham 'look like fools' Read More

  3. Orlando pastor and radio host facing child sex abuse charges dies by apparent suicide Read More

  4. Finally, Twisted Root Burger Co. sets an opening date in Winter Park Read More

  5. Oudom Ketsatha to open new restaurant in Lake Eola space known for churn Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation