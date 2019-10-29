Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, Oct. 29
Posted
By Leslye Gale
on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 9:50 AM
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Some Great New Eats In Town!
Oct 29, 2019
A popular Ybor City Italian Restaurant is opening its doors in Winter Park and we hear the pizza is awesome!
- LINK
Great food and a sexy, Halloween show. It's happening tonight at Maxine's on Shine!
- LINK
What is Saudi-style Indonesian fare? You can find out now at a new restaurant in I-Drive.
- LINK
If you love fast food, a vegan stop in Windermere, Humbl, offers all the taste without the beef!
- LINK
And if you love burgers, we now know when the doors will open at Twisted Root Burger Company.
- LINK
