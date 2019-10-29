Garage-rockers Delusionaires celebrate two decades of debauchery in Orlando next year

Sodden Central Floridian garage-rock supergroup the Delusionaires have announced that they are reconvening next year, right around Valentine's Day, to mark 20 years of chaos. The band, counting among its membership scene pillars like Nadeem Khan and Jim Ivy, deal in sleazy Vegas vibes with a Shriners-on-the-town visual aesthetics, and shows usually devolve into glorious chaos.
