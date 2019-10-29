Orlando artist's Batman statue made out of nearly 2,000 Smarties is now on display at Florida airport

The first Batman comic appeared in 1939, and so to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Caped Crusader, a candy bust of the hero made entirely out of 1,939 Smarties is now on display at Tampa International Airport.Created by Orlando artist Mateo Blanco over a span of six months, the 25-inch-tall “Rusty Batman” sits on a gold leaf and silver base, and is believed to be the most expensive candy art in the world, valued at $20,000."Superheroes inspire us all to test our limits. Batman unites generations and people around the world," said Blanco in a press release. "By displaying my art at a public space at Tampa International Airport, I'm hoping to awaken the imagination and creativity of others."Candy and snacks appear to be the preferred medium for Blanco, who has also created a sculpture of baseball legend Hank Aaron, out of candy wrappers and chocolate, and a portrait of actress Jennifer Lawrence made from 10,000 peanuts.The Batman art, which can be purchased through the Rosenbaum Contemporary Gallery in Boca Raton, made its official debut today, October 29, in front of Dylan's Candy Bar in Airside A. The display currently does not have an end date.

