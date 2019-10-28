Former Florida Republican lawmaker says Matt Gaetz and Lindsey Graham 'look like fools'
on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 5:11 PM
While appearing on MSNBC last weekend, former GOP Rep. David Jolly, whose district covered St. Petersburg, Largo and Clearwater, ripped into Florida congressman Matt Gaetz and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for their "childish" attacks on the House's impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
"What we’re seeing from House Republicans, frankly, is this childish behavior," said Jolly on Saturday. "They’re displaying an arrogance, an anger, an immaturity — they look like fools."
It's difficult to say exactly what Jolly is referring to, but it's probably in reaction to Graham’s recent filing of a formal complaint over the House impeachment inquiry, and the incident from last week where Gaetz and a few dozen other Republicans decided to “storm” a secure room of the Capitol building to interrupt and demand entrance to the hearings.
Of course, this particular publicity stunt was especially pointless since 13 of the Republicans who participated in the protest were actually allowed into the impeachment inquiry anyway.
"What Republicans should be doing... and I struggle with even saying this because they’re on the wrong side of history and I hate to give them counsel that I think is accurate,” continued Jolly. “Stop arguing about the process. Stop doing the sit-ins. Stop doing the stupid stuff that is not believable. Frankly, the American people don’t care about the process."
“From Lindsey Graham’s stupidity to Matt Gaetz's stupidity, get that to a concise argument,” added Jolly, saying they should be more focused how Trump’s behavior is unimpeachable.
Jolly represented Florida’s 13th District from 2014 to 2017, when he lost to former governor Charlie Christ.
