El Vic's Kitchen to serve Indian-influenced 'modern global cuisine' in College Park

College Park is about to get a new restaurant and, guess what? It's not Italian!
El Vic's Kitchen will open next month in the space previously occupied by Tartine and promises to inject the neighborhood's food scene with a dose of "modern global cuisine" (expect a lot of splattered plates here).
El Vic's Kitchen
Fish Koliwada
Owner Sheetal Thakur Cadavid, a local real estate agent, has brought on Mumbai-based chef/consultants Rakesh Talwar and Abhishek Botadkar to develop the menu of contemporary and fusion-ish fare with a decidedly Indian bent.
An Indian restaurant in the neighborhood has been long overdue imho, and having one in the general vicinity of downtown will be much welcomed, even if it is one to meld Mexican, Italian and American flavors (yeeesh) into its dishes.
I suppose now would be an appropriate time to mention that Forever Naan
on Curry Ford has closed.
