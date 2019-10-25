The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 25, 2019

The Heard

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Oct. 25

Posted By on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Did you know Orlando has "Ghost Kitchens" and you can be eating from them? - LINK

It's "highly" unlikely your kids will receive weed laced Halloween candy, but you should check anyway and here's why. - LINK

We can't get enough of Marc Anthony and he can't get enough of Orlando. The former Mrs. Jlo is returning to the Amway for a ninth time! - LINK



The survey says... Ominous Descent is the scariest of scary Halloween haunts!! - LINK

Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online right here.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You can't eat at Orlando's new KitchenAF restaurant, because it's a delivery-only 'ghost kitchen' Read More

  2. Orlando's next theme park, Universal's Epic Universe, will open in 2023 Read More

  3. Orlando International has the longest U.S. customs wait time of any airport in the U.S. Read More

  4. Orlando scene bids farewell to Planet Pizza owner Marko Saljanin Read More

  5. Updated: Dexter's in Thornton Park closes abruptly Monday night, according to social media posts Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation