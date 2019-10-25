Friday, October 25, 2019
Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Oct. 25
By Leslye Gale
on Fri, Oct 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting
Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Did you know Orlando has "Ghost Kitchens" and you can be eating from them?
It's "highly" unlikely your kids will receive weed laced Halloween candy, but you should check anyway and here's why.
We can't get enough of Marc Anthony and he can't get enough of Orlando. The former Mrs. Jlo is returning to the Amway for a ninth time!
The survey says... Ominous Descent is the scariest of scary Halloween haunts!!
