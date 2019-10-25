A prog-rock innovator, post-punk upstarts, R&B outliers and more of the best Orlando shows this week

click image
Steve Garron
-
Civic Center photo courtesy Chicago Research/Facebook
Local indie-rock vet and tireless aesthete Garron plays as part of an unplugged night at the Nook with Wheeler Newman, David Zim and Bill Silver.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Nook on Robinson, free
Yr Glow
Raucous Tampa indie-rockers return to Orlando yet again, this time for a headline gig at the bumped-up Soundbar with the Spoon Dogs and 0 Miles Per Hour.
Thursday, Oct. 24, at Soundbar, $8-$10
Obscura Undead/Halloween Funhouse Friday
Guest DJs from Tampa's Obscura Undead collective link up with the Panic! and Funhouse Friday crew for a night of deathrock, dark electronic and EBM.
Friday, Oct. 25, at Stonewall, $5
Civic Center
Disorienting and dark Chicago post-punk outfit kicks off Halloween week in the company of Mother Juno and the resurgent Ootheca.
Saturday, Oct. 26, at Stardust Video, $5
Rick Wakeman
Prog-rock magus and keyboard maestro Rick Wakeman — known for tickling ivories, organs and an army of synths for Yes — is on his Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour, and it's wrapping in the City Beautiful!
Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Plaza Live, $44-$80
Allegaeon
Melodic deathsters Allegaeon bring their Apoptosis tour with Inferni and Paladin through the Haven Lounge.
Monday, Oct. 28, at the Haven Lounge, $15
The Vapor Caves
Austin R&B outsiders play a free Melrose in the Mix session as a foretaste of their gig with Sean Shakespeare at the Iron Cow the next night.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Melrose Center, Orlando Public Library, free
