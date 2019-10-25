A prog-rock innovator, post-punk upstarts, R&B outliers and more of the best Orlando shows this week

Local indie-rock vet and tireless aesthete Garron plays as part of an unplugged night at the Nook with Wheeler Newman, David Zim and Bill Silver.Raucous Tampa indie-rockers return to Orlando yet again, this time for a headline gig at the bumped-up Soundbar with the Spoon Dogs and 0 Miles Per Hour.Guest DJs from Tampa's Obscura Undead collective link up with the Panic! and Funhouse Friday crew for a night of deathrock, dark electronic and EBM.Disorienting and dark Chicago post-punk outfit kicks off Halloween week in the company of Mother Juno and the resurgent Ootheca.Prog-rock magus and keyboard maestro Rick Wakeman — known for tickling ivories, organs and an army of synths for Yes — is on his Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour, and it's wrapping in the City Beautiful!Melodic deathsters Allegaeon bring their Apoptosis tour with Inferni and Paladin through the Haven Lounge.Austin R&B outsiders play a free Melrose in the Mix session as a foretaste of their gig with Sean Shakespeare at the Iron Cow the next night.

