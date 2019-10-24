The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 24, 2019

The Gist

The Nook revisits the spooky '80s with a triple feature of Halloween classics

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge Ted Sorel in From Beyond - IMAGE COURTESY METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER
  • Image courtesy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
  • Ted Sorel in From Beyond
While the work of directors like Jordan Peele and Ari Aster has recently thrust the horror genre to a new level of respectability, this weekend the Nook reminds us of a time when the genre was looked down upon – some would say rightly. With the exception of the opening film – Tim Burton’s supernatural comedy Beetlejuice – this triple feature captures the VHS-dominated horror scene of the 1980s. From Beyond, Stuart Gordon’s follow-up to Re-Animator, adapts another H.P. Lovecraft story and uses much of the same cast as his previous film. Follow that up with true cult classic Return of the Living Dead – which notably has one of the best ’80s soundtracks of all time – and you’ve got one of the best horror programs in town, all for free.

6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson | free

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details '80s Halloween Classics
@ The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Price: free
Film
Map
Location Details The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
Bakery and Bar/Pub
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    '80s Halloween Classics @ The Nook on Robinson

    • Fri., Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Another ride shut down in Orlando, this time stranding Universal Studios passengers Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and a bunch of other idiots just committed a dangerous breach of national security Read More

  3. Exclusive: Plans for Church Street redevelopment include Bumby Arcade food hall, retail and office space Read More

  4. Updated: Dexter's in Thornton Park closes abruptly Monday night, according to social media posts Read More

  5. Disney World's groundbreaking new Star Wars ride opens in just weeks. Will it be enough to save Galaxy's Edge? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation