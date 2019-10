The Nook revisits the spooky '80s with a triple feature of Halloween classics

While the work of directors like Jordan Peele and Ari Aster has recently thrust the horror genre to a new level of respectability, this weekend the Nook reminds us of a time when the genre was looked down upon – some would say rightly. With the exception of the opening film – Tim Burton’s supernatural comedy– this triple feature captures the VHS-dominated horror scene of the 1980s., Stuart Gordon’s follow-up to, adapts another H.P. Lovecraft story and uses much of the same cast as his previous film. Follow that up with true cult classic– which notably has one of the best ’80s soundtracks of all time – and you’ve got one of the best horror programs in town, all for free.6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson | free

