The Nook revisits the spooky '80s with a triple feature of Halloween classics

click to enlarge
-
Image courtesy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
-
Ted Sorel in From Beyond
While the work of directors like Jordan Peele and Ari Aster has recently thrust the horror genre to a new level of respectability, this weekend the Nook reminds us of a time when the genre was looked down upon – some would say rightly. With the exception of the opening film – Tim Burton’s supernatural comedy Beetlejuice
– this triple feature captures the VHS-dominated horror scene of the 1980s. From Beyond
, Stuart Gordon’s follow-up to Re-Animator
, adapts another H.P. Lovecraft story and uses much of the same cast as his previous film. Follow that up with true cult classic Return of the Living Dead
– which notably has one of the best ’80s soundtracks of all time – and you’ve got one of the best horror programs in town, all for free.
6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
| free
@ The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
free
Film