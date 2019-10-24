The Heard

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Marc Anthony to prove ninth time is the charm at Amway Center next year

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 3:50 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster/Facebook
Latin music superstar Marc Anthony is returning to the Amway Center for a record ninth time next year and he's got an 'Opus' to serenade you with. The singer has just added a new clutch of dates to his current tour, which will bring him back to Orlando in March.

Anthony is touring behind new album Opus, a record that's been hailed as a return to Anthony's ’90s form.

Marc Anthony headlines the Amway Center on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 25.


