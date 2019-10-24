Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, Oct. 24

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LESLYE GALE
  • Photo via Leslye Gale
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Plans for a renewed Church Street Station have been unveiled and they're pretty spectacular! - LINK

Thornton Park's massive Halloween party returns this weekend. - LINK

And don't forget Orlando's Halloween pub crawl... also this weekend! - LINK



Or you can just combine two of our favs, Halloween and Octoberfest. That's what they're doing at SoDo's hotspot, Rockpit Brewing. - LINK

Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online right here.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Another ride shut down in Orlando, this time stranding Universal Studios passengers Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and a bunch of other idiots just committed a dangerous breach of national security Read More

  3. Exclusive: Plans for Church Street redevelopment include Bumby Arcade food hall, retail and office space Read More

  4. Updated: Dexter's in Thornton Park closes abruptly Monday night, according to social media posts Read More

  5. Disney World's groundbreaking new Star Wars ride opens in just weeks. Will it be enough to save Galaxy's Edge? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation