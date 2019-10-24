Thursday, October 24, 2019
Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, Oct. 24
Posted
By Dave Plotkin
on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting
Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Plans for a renewed Church Street Station have been unveiled and they're pretty spectacular!
Thornton Park's massive Halloween party returns this weekend.
And don't forget Orlando's Halloween pub crawl... also this weekend!
Or you can just combine two of our favs, Halloween and Octoberfest. That's what they're doing at SoDo's hotspot, Rockpit Brewing.
Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online right here.
Tags: Magic 107.7, Leslye Gale, Chad & Leslye, Image
