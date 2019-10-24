The Heard

Thursday, October 24, 2019

The Heard

Juan Luis Guerra closes out his current tour at the Amway Center this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 11:44 AM

Dominican megastar Juan Luis Guerra, along with his musical brothers in 4:40, bring their “Literal” tour south for only two Florida stops, one of which is a sure-to-be raucous tour wrap-up show in the City Beautiful. With two Grammys, 18 Latin Grammys, and a Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award under his belt, Guerra is credited for being a worldwide musical ambassador for bachata and merengue, with hit after hit, opening doors for a younger generation of crossover performers. And you don’t have to take our word for it; look a little southwards and take note of the 130,000-strong crowd that packed into Guerra’s Miami stop at American Airlines Arena just a couple of weeks ago. You’ve been warned.

8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7000 | amwaycenter.com | $56-$265.50

