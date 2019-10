Juan Luis Guerra closes out his current tour at the Amway Center this weekend

Dominican megastar Juan Luis Guerra, along with his musical brothers in 4:40, bring their “Literal” tour south for only two Florida stops, one of which is a sure-to-be raucous tour wrap-up show in the City Beautiful. With two Grammys, 18 Latin Grammys, and a Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award under his belt, Guerra is credited for being a worldwide musical ambassador for bachata and merengue, with hit after hit, opening doors for a younger generation of crossover performers. And you don’t have to take our word for it; look a little southwards and take note of the 130,000-strong crowd that packed into Guerra’s Miami stop at American Airlines Arena just a couple of weeks ago. You’ve been warned.8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7000 | amwaycenter.com | $56-$265.50

