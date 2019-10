Henao Center's Pre-Pre-Fest gives you two days of punk rock before Gainesville's big weekend

Any good party-goer knows to pregame before the main event, which is exactly why Orlando’s Pre-Pre-Fest exist just days before the Fest, a three-day punk festival in Gainesville. This year’s event simply exploded in comparison to the previous years at Will’s Pub, expanding into a two-day-festival since there was no official Ybor City Pre-Fest this year. So you can expect over 30 punk bands touring across the globe and 16 comedians at the Henao Contemporary Center, across two indoor stages and a single outdoor stage. We’re excited for the extensive list of bands such as Timeshares, Taking Meds, Cool Grandma, the Spoon Dogs, Virginity and Überyou, just to name a few. There will also be plenty of vendors cooking food, selling art and swapping vinyl.6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 29-30 | Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive | 407-272-0317 | henaocenter.com | $10-$20

